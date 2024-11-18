South Korea says North Korea is 'crossing line' with trash balloon campaign

Seoul, Nov 18 South Korea's military on Monday condemned North Korea for "crossing the line" with its continued sending of trash-carrying balloons to the South and warned that all responsibility lies with the North.

"North Korea's actions are crossing the line. We once again sternly warn that all responsibility for situations to follow lies within the North," Joint Chiefs of Staff deputy spokesperson Colonel Nam Gi-su said in a statement, Yonhap news agency reported.

"Do not further test our military's patience," he said.

The statement came as North Korea has sent more than 7,000 balloons carrying trash across the border since late May in retaliation against anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets sent across the border by activists in the South.

North Korea resumed the balloon campaign following a three-week hiatus early Monday. In last month's launch, some of the balloons, which included leaflets criticising President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee, landed in the presidential compound.

