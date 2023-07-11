South Korea: Shoppers stock up on salt, seafood as Japan plans to release treated radioactive water

Seoul [South Korea], July 11 : Ahead of the planned release of treated radioactive water from Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant in Japan, South Korea is struggling with severe sea salt shortages as shoppers snap it up in bulk, reported CNN.

In many supermarkets across South Korea, salt has vanished from their stores which had led to heightened public anxiety.

Japanese authorities and the United Nations' nuclear watchdog agency have insisted that the plan is safe, meets international standards and matches what nuclear plants do around the world, including those in the United States. The treated contaminated water will be highly diluted and released gradually into the Pacific Ocean over many years, according to CNN.

According to authorities, Fukushima nuclear plant melted down in 2011 following Japan's devastating earthquake and tsunami and the move is necessary to finally decommission the nuclear plant.

Moreover, the government has said that the wastewater release will begin this summer, but has not mentioned a specific date.

Although, these assurances have so far failed to alleviate concerns in neighbouring nations like South Korea, where fishermen say their livelihoods are at risk and residents are stockpiling food items for fear of contamination, and China, which has banned food imports from some regions in Japan, CNN reported.

In Seoul supermarkets, shelves are well-stocked with seasonings ranging from garlic powder to chili paste except for salt and has a sign saying "Salt out of stock. There's been a delay in getting salt due to our partners' situation. We apologize for the inconvenience."

According to the country's salt manufacturing association, due to acute shortages, the government was forced to release sea salt from its official reserves to stabilize salt prices, which have soared more than 40 percent since April. The government also claimed that poor weather impacted salt production and played a role in the price jump.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said last month, "The public doesn't have to worry about the sea salt supply as the amount of salt provided for June and July will be about 120,000 tons, which is above the average annual production. We ask the public to purchase only the amount you need when buying sea salt", according to CNN.

Lee Gi-sam, a fisherman in the port city Tongyeong, said, "Now that more than 80% of the public are saying that they're going to eat less seafood, that's very worrying. If the public avoids seafood, we'll face a crisis of bankruptcy."

He said he doesn't believe the authorities' insistence that the plan is safe. "Even if I eat it, I'm not confident I can let my children eat it," Lee added.

The IAEA has tried to alleviate concerns. After a thorough safety review, it concluded in a report last week that the wastewater release would have "negligible" impact on people or the environment, reported CNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor