South Korea: Special counsel summons ex-first lady to appear for questioning Thursday

Seoul, Aug 26 A special counsel team in South Korea summoned Kim Keon Hee to appear for questioning on Thursday, a day later than planned, after the jailed former first lady requested a change over health reasons.

In a notice to the press on Tuesday, special counsel Min Joong-ki's team said it summoned Kim to appear at 10 a.m. on Thursday, upon receiving a letter of nonattendance regarding Wednesday's planned questioning.

Kim's lawyers had proposed Thursday, saying the former first lady has complained of dizziness due to low blood pressure.

It will be the fifth time she has been questioned over a string of corruption and bribery allegations following her detention on August 13.

She faces allegations of being involved in stock manipulation schemes, meddling in candidate nominations for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections and 2024 general elections, and receiving luxury gifts from the Unification Church through a shaman in exchange for business favours.

Min's team has said it aims to indict Kim as early as Friday before her court-approved detention period expires Sunday.

This is the third time the wife of ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol has postponed questioning, each time over health issues, Yonhap news agency reported.

In her previous session on Monday, Kim was questioned mainly on charges of interfering in candidate nominations and about her alleged involvement in the stock manipulation case.

Meanwhile, Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team investigating suspicions surrounding former first lady Kim Keon Hee said it has summoned Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) as a suspect for questioning this week about bribery allegations.

Responding to the team's announcement, Kweon said on Facebook that he will appear at the special counsel's office at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

"I'm innocent of all charges raised by the special counsel side. That's why I'm confident," he said, accusing the special counsel team of colluding with some media outlets and continuing political manoeuvring.

