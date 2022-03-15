South Korea to provide Ukraine with military materiel except for weapons: Defense Ministry

Seoul [South Korea], March 15 (ANI/Sputnik) - South Korea has decided to provide Ukraine not only with humanitarian assistance but also with military material except for weapon systems, amid Russia's military operation in the country, South Korean Defense Ministry spokesman Boo Seung-chan said on Tuesday.

"Our government has decided to provide Ukraine with military equipment but not weapon systems. Negotiations on specific details, such as [a list of] goods and then transportation, and a plan on shipments, are underway," Boo said at a press briefing.

The spokesman also noted that Seoul will seek ways to purchase or produce weapons in third countries and in South Korea itself to phase out the use of Russian weapons by the national army.

In late February, Seoul decided to provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid in the amount of $10 million amid Russia's military operation. The assistance package included 40 tonnes of medical goods, including first aid kits, face masks and respirators.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "demilitarize and denazify Ukraine," responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

