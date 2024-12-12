South Korea: Top court upholds two-year prison term for minor Oppn leader Cho Kuk

Seoul, Dec 12 South Korea's Supreme Court on Thursday finalised a two-year prison term for minor party leader Cho Kuk convicted of academic fraud involving his children and unlawful interference with a government inspection.

The top court handed down the two-year sentence and asked Cho to forfeit 6 million won ($4,184), finding the 59-year-old guilty of using his influence to receive academic favours, including university admissions, for his children and interfering with an inspection into a corruption case by using his power as a presidential aide.

Cho, who currently heads the minor Opposition Rebuilding Korea Party, will also lose his parliamentary seat and his right to run in presidential elections for the next five years.

Shortly after the sentence was announced, Cho said he "humbly accepts" the court's decision.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office ordered him to appear before the prosecution on Friday to begin serving his term.

Cho, however, reportedly asked for a postponement citing the need to take care of official duties, including handing over his party leadership position, Yonhap news agency reported.

Under prosecution guidelines, a person who has received a sentence can postpone their appearance before the prosecution by up to three days in the event they need to undergo urgent medical treatment or attend to a family member's death or wedding.

Depending on the prosecution's decision, Cho could begin serving his term on Friday but no later than next Monday.

Cho, a former law professor at Seoul National University, served as the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs from 2017-19 during the Moon Jae-in presidency. He was appointed as the justice minister in September 2019 before stepping down about a month later amid the scandal.

He was indicted in December 2019 on a dozen charges, including fabricating various documents to help his two children get into universities and graduate schools and receiving a kickback worth 6 million won in the form of a scholarship for his daughter, who attended a medical school in the southeastern city of Busan.

He was later additionally indicted on charges of using his power as a presidential aide to end an inspection into bribery allegations involving a former Busan vice mayor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor