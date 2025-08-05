South Korea, US discuss cooperation in AI, science

Seoul, Aug 5 South Korea and the United States held talks Tuesday on ways to broaden ties in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector ahead of an upcoming bilateral summit, the science ministry said.

Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon met with Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), in Incheon, west of Seoul, to explore opportunities for expanding cooperation in the area, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2025 Digital and AI Ministerial Meeting, Yonhap news agency reported.

During the talks, Bae expressed hope for developing a joint bilateral initiative on strategic technology, building on momentum from the upcoming summit between President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump.

The two officials also discussed a wide range of other issues, including strategic technologies in the biotechnology and next-generation nuclear energy sectors, the ministry said.

Bae proposed holding a joint committee meeting on science and technology at an early date to exchange detailed plans, the ministry added.

Earlier the top diplomats of South Korea and the US held talks in Washington for the first time since the launch of President Lee Jae Myung's administration last month, as the allies face a range of cooperation issues, including preparations for a summit between their leaders.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met at the State Department, just a day after President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with Korea, saying that his summit with Lee will take place at the White House in two weeks, on Thursday.

The chief diplomats were expected to discuss coordination on North Korea's advancing nuclear threats and efforts to craft a shared understanding of the future direction of the bilateral alliance, as well as other regional and global issues.

During a press briefing, Tommy Pigott, the State Department's principal deputy spokesperson, announced the meeting between the top diplomats, while commenting on the trade deal between Seoul and Washington.

