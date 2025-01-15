South Korea, US, Japan stage joint air drills involving B-1B bombers

Seoul, Jan 15 South Korea, the United States and Japan on Wednesday held combined air drills, involving two B-1B bombers, officials said, following North Korea's recent launches of hypersonic and short-range ballistic missiles.

The trilateral drills, the first such exercise held this year, also involved South Korean F-15K and Japanese F-2 fighter jets, according to Seoul's defence ministry. The three sides last held such drills in November last year.

The latest exercise was held to enhance their joint capabilities to deter and respond to Pyongyang's evolving nuclear and missile threats, such as its claimed launch of a hypersonic ballistic missile earlier this month, it added.

North Korea launched what it claimed to be a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile on January 6, followed by a launch of several short-range ballistic missiles Tuesday.

The North claimed a successful launch following the January 6 test, saying that the new missile featured a new compound of carbon fiber and an unspecified "comprehensive and effective" method.

The South's military dismissed the North's claim as "deception," raising questions over its hypersonic capabilities.

Both missile tests came days ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration set for January 20.

"South Korea, the US and Japan will strengthen cooperation to jointly deter North Korea's threats and respond to them while continuously expanding trilateral drills based on close cooperation," the ministry said.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said Wednesday's escort flight demonstrates the three sides' "strong trilateral cooperation," which enables an "immediate coordinated response to regional security challenges."

"Our three nations maintain an absolute commitment to the shared vision of a secure, rules-based, free and open Indo-Pacific region," it said.

In addition to the trilateral exercise, the South Korean and US Air Force separately staged their first combined live-fire aerial exercise of the year Wednesday, in efforts to bolster their joint defense posture, Yonhap news agency reported.

Two F-15K fighters of the South's 11th Fighter Wing and two A-10 attack aircraft of the US 51st Fighter Wing took part in close air support training involving about 20 MK-82 bombs, the South's Air Force said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor