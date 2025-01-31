South Korea: Yoon meets senior aides at detention centre

Seoul, Jan 31 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met his senior aides at the Seoul Detention Centre on Friday and urged them to carry on their work without being discouraged, a senior presidential official said.

Yoon made the call during his meeting with Chung Jin-suk, his Chief of Staff, National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik and three other senior aides at the centre in Uiwang, south of Seoul.

It marked the first visit by Yoon's aides since the impeached President was formally detained on January 19 over allegations of insurrection and abuse of power related to his short-lived imposition of martial law last month.

"The presidential office is at the centre of state affairs, so do not be discouraged and do your best in your respective positions," Yoon was quoted as saying by the official. "This is also a place where people live. I am doing well."

Yoon also asked them whether the medical system functioned well during the Lunar New Year holiday without causing inconvenience to elderly people, according to the official.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials lifted restrictions on Yoon's meetings with visitors last Friday, but general visits were limited during the Lunar New Year holiday, which ended on Thursday, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier on January 28, Yoon defended his decision to declare martial law in a meeting with his legal representatives.

Yoon is accused of conspiring with former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun and others to incite an insurrection on December 3 by declaring an unconstitutional and illegal state of emergency, despite the absence of any signs of war, armed conflict or a comparable national crisis.

Yoon is also alleged to have sent military troops to the National Assembly in order to keep lawmakers from voting down the martial law declaration and to have planned to arrest key political figures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor