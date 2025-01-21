South Korea: Yoon supporters gather near Constitutional Court in support of impeached president

Seoul, Jan 21 Thousands of supporters of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol gathered near the Constitutional Court on Tuesday under a heavy police presence as the detained president appeared for his impeachment trial for the first time.

Around 4,000 people joined a conservative rally near the court in central Seoul, while some 200 others gathered separately in support of Yoon around Anguk Station nearby, according to police estimates as of 2 p.m.

The rallies took place as Yoon appeared at the Constitutional Court for the third hearing of his impeachment trial, just days after his formal arrest over his short-lived imposition of martial law, Yonhap news agency reported.

Police deployed 192 police buses to form barricades in the area for crowd control and installed a 4-meter-high fence near the court, putting the compound out of sight for Yoon's supporters.

Police in riot gear also stood guard in the area to prevent a possible escalation of the situation after a group of Yoon's supporters stormed a Seoul court on Sunday when it issued a warrant for his formal arrest.

Shortly after Yoon arrived at the court just past 1 p.m., a middle-aged woman was taken into custody for assaulting a police officer as she tried to get past police near Anguk Station.

Some supporters, carrying South Korean and US flags, protested why she was being taken away, arguing that she was peacefully protesting.

Meanwhile, police only allowed members of the media and court officials to enter the court, warning protestors to turn away from the restricted area. In response, protestors chanted, "ensure the citizens' right of passage."

Some left-leaning YouTubers were seen swearing at large speakers installed in the area but there were no major clashes due to police presence.

Earlier in the day Yoon appeared at the Constitutional Court to attend a trial deliberating his impeachment over his short-lived imposition of martial law.

Yoon left the Seoul Detention Centre in Uiwang, just south of the capital, in a convoy escorted by the Presidential Security Service and entered the court through an underground parking lot, out of view of the public.

At 2 p.m., he entered a courtroom dressed in a suit to attend the third hearing of his trial, where he is expected to defend his December 3 declaration of martial law.

