South Korean FM calls for expanding foundation for future cooperation in talks with Iran

Seoul, Sep 26 South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart in New York and discussed enhancing cooperation in various fields, including culture and people-to-people exchanges, the foreign ministry said Friday.

Cho's meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi took place the previous day (local time) on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The two ministers agreed to work together to strengthen bilateral ties, building on more than 60 years of cooperation between their countries, the ministry said.

Cho, in particular, called for expanding the foundation for future bilateral cooperation by advancing cooperation in available fields such as academia, culture and people-to-people exchanges. He cited Korean culture and cuisine, which are currently gaining popularity in Iran, as examples of sectors for potential cooperation.

Also discussed were issues regarding the reimposition of UN sanctions on Iran, Yonhap news agency reported.

The US Security Council voted earlier this month to reimpose economic sanctions on Iran for violating a 2015 deal on curbing its nuclear weapons. South Korea abstained, taking into account its relations with Tehran

Cho underscored the importance of resolving the issue peacefully and diplomatically through dialogue and negotiations, expressing hope relevant countries could continue working toward a solution.

The same day, Cho also held talks with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and discussed bilateral relations and regional security.

Cho voiced hope that the countries could further advance cooperation in defense, defence manufacturing and other areas, while Wong described South Korea as one of Australia's most important partners, calling for deeper cooperation and strategic communication on international security, the ministry said.

Both sides also exchanged views on regional security and agreed to enhance cooperation for peace and stability in their region.

