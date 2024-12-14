South Korean Parliament Impeaches President Yoon Suk Yeol Over Martial Law Declaration

South Korean lawmakers on Saturday, December 14, voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol for the second time amid ongoing investigations into allegations of rebellion linked to his controversial martial law decree issued on December 3. During the impeachment motion, all 300 members of the South Korean parliament, with 204 lawmakers, voted in favour of impeachment.

An impeachment motion against Yoon passed 204-85, with three abstentions and eight invalid ballots. Prosecutors arrest Lt Gen Yeo In-hyung, chief of Defense Counterintelligence Command, on charges including insurrection.

The National Assembly in South Korea votes to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched imposition of martial law. An impeachment motion against Yoon passed 204-85, with three abstentions and eight invalid ballots. Prosecutors arrest Lt Gen Yeo In-hyung, chief of Defense… pic.twitter.com/49na1G9kOu — IANS (@ians_india) December 14, 2024

Last week on Saturday, President Yoon narrowly survived an impeachment vote, as most members of his ruling party boycotted the session. However, public protests against his leadership have escalated, with his approval rating falling sharply as thousands of people took to the streets of Seoul in competing rallies both supporting and opposing him.

South Korea's legislative assembly initiated discussions regarding an impeachment motion after unsuccessfully attempting to dismiss Yoon last week over the martial law controversy.