South Korean President Lee appoints former PM Kim Boo-kyum as special envoy to India

Seoul [South Korea], July 13 : South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Sunday was appointed former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum as his special envoy to India, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The move is seen as part of Seoul's broader diplomatic outreach effort to strengthen ties with key global partners.

Yonhap reported that Kim will leave for India on Wednesday.

Kim Boo-kyum served as the South Korean Prime Minister from 2021 to 2022. He is also a former four-term lawmaker and served as interior minister, according to the South Korean news agency.

Lee has also appointed special envoys to three other countries this week. South Korea's former Environment Minister Yoon Yeo-joon will head to the European Union. Former Justice Minister Kang Gum-sil will travel to France.

South Korea's Democratic Party lawmaker Choo Mi-ae will lead the delegation to Britain. All envoys are scheduled to depart by mid-week.

Yonhap also reported that Kim Chong-in, a former interim leader of the main opposition People Power Party, is being strongly considered for the role of special envoy to the United States.

According to Yonhap, the South Korean presidential office is in talks with 14 countries regarding the possible dispatch of more special envoys. Presidential Secretary for Political Affairs Woo Sang-ho said last week that discussions are ongoing.

