South Korean Prez meets Sultan of Brunei to boost bilateral ties

Lima, Nov 16 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah to explore ways to expand bilateral ties across Defence industry, infrastructure and digital technologies, Yoon's office said.

Their first meet took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit held in Lima, Peru, Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon highlighted the bilateral economic ties in crude oil trade and construction projects, expressing hope to expand cooperation to include new areas such as Defence industries, smart cities and digital technologies, his office said.

Sultan Bolkiah recognised the contributions of South Korean companies to Brunei's major infrastructure developments and committed to further expanding cooperation in areas of climate change and enhancing cybersecurity capabilities, it noted.

