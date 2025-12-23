South Korean Rocket Blast: Massive Explosion After Hanbit-Nano Rocket Fails During Launch at Alcantara Space Center in Brazil

A rocket belonging to the South Korean space launch company failed on Tuesday, December 23, after it exploded at Brazil's Alcantara Space Centre. The first commercial space launch rocket, Hanbit-Nano by South Korean space launch vehicle company Innospace, took off toward space, but tragically blasted off after reaching certain heights.

There was a huge explosion recorded during the livestreaming of the launch. Hanbit-Nano was launched at 10:13 am (Brazil local time) on December 23. The rocket stayed in the air for about a minute, but the livestream broadcast by Innospace was suddenly due to blast.

Hanbit-Nano Rocket Launch Video

Earlier, Hanbit-Nano had postponed its launch three times. The first attempt was made on December 17, 2025, but was postponed due to an abnormality in the cooling device of the first stage oxidiser supply system. On the 20th of December, the scheduled was delayed due to technical problem with the ground power supply system of the launch vehicle, reported The Chosun Daily.

Hanbit-Nano Rocket Blast Video

WATCH: South Korean rocket explodes in massive blast after failed launch at Brazil’s Alcântara Space Center. pic.twitter.com/viPy802U6r — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) December 23, 2025

Innospace's stock price also plummeted by about 22%. This is interpreted as an impact from the unexpected situation that occurred during the launch on that day, according to The Chosun Daily.