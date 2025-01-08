Southern California Wildfires Kill 2, Injure Many, Destroy Over 1,000 Buildings (Video)

At least two people are dead and many others injured as multiple fires broke out across Southern California amid dry and windy conditions. Tens of thousands of residents have been evacuated as wildfires continue to spread.

Los Angeles Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said during a press conference that two civilians have been reported dead, although the cause of death is still unknown. Marrone also confirmed there have been significant injuries due to the blaze.

The fire, which has primarily affected the wealthy Pacific Palisades neighborhood, has destroyed at least 1,000 buildings, according to Marrone. Authorities continue to battle the blaze as evacuations remain in place.