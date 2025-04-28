Spain, Portugal hit by massive power outage, millions left without electricity

Madrid [Spain], April 28 : Spain and Portugal have been hit by power outage on Monday, leaving millions of people without electricity. Reports indicate issues with the European electric grid, Euro News reported.

Official sources in Portugal told domestic media that the outage was nationwide, while similar reports have emerged from Spain. Barajas international airport in Madrid was left without power while telecommunications have also been impacted. Other airports in the region have also come ot a standstill.

Several passengers have been left stranded in the metros in the capitals of Spain and Portugal, with trains stuck in the tunnels between stations, Euronews Portugal reported.

The Spanish government has gathered for an emergency session at Moncloa and is monitoring the situation, Euronews Spain reported. Citizens of Andorra and areas of France bordering Spain were reporting being hit by the blackout. According to the latest information, outages have been reported as far as Belgium.

The cause of the power outage is not clear yet. Domestic media have reported issues with the European electric grid, which impacted national grids in the Iberian Peninsula, Euro News reported. However, a fire in the south-west of France, on the Alaric mountain, which damaged a high-voltage power line between Perpignan and eastern Narbonne, is also considered a possible cause for the outage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor