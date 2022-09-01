Spain's Tomatina Festival 2022 returns after 2-year long hiatus due to COVID

People from across the globe will attended Spain's famous La Tomatina festival after a 2-year long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. La Tomatina is considered the world's biggest food festival, which draws more than 20,000 people every year.

Local authorities predicted fewer international tourists this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 concerns in Asian nations.The celebration this year had the extra benefit of being the 75th anniversary of the event and 20 years since Spain designated the festival as an international tourist destination, in addition to being the first fight before the pandemic started in Spain in 2020.