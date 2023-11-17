Special arrangements for zoo inmates as winter begins

Lucknow, Nov 17 As temperatures begin to fall, the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Park here has started making arrangements to keep the inmates warm.

Zoo director Aditi Sharma said that while mats and grass have been spread over the floor, ceilings and windows of the enclosures to block cold winds, trees have been trimmed to allow sunlight to reach the enclosures.

Heaters have been placed in enclosures of several animals, including snakes, owls, fish, lions, white tigers, liontail macaque and chimpanzee. Nikita, the only chimpanzee in the zoo, has also been provided with a blanket.

“The carnivores are being provided more meat which is rich in fat and protein to cater the increased metabolism. The herbivores are being served with seasonal fruits and vegetables. Some animals, including ostrich, emu, lion-tail macaque, golden-yellow macaw and chimpanzee are being fed eggs to maintain their body heat,” Sharma said.

The food for the fishes in the zoo aquarium has also been decreased, said zoo aquarist Indramani Raja.

