Special Assistant to Pak PM mocks Shahbaz Sharif, calls him 'Bachoon Ka PM'

While mocking Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, Dr Shahbaz Gill, Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication termed the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly as 'Bachoon Ka PM (prime minister of kids).

While talking to journalists in Islamabad on Friday, Gill called him "the prime minister of kids" and said that Sharif's dream of becoming the PM will not be fulfilled, reported ARY News.

Moreover, while taking a Jibe at the opposition leader, Gill said 'Bachoon Ka PM' was holding a press conference today adding that Sharif was trying to act like a dummy prime minister.

He claimed that Pervaiz Elahi would become the Punjab chief minister tomorrow. He censured the political rivals, saying that the thieves could not think beyond the money transfer and public funds, reported the news channel.

This comes at a time when PM, earlier in the day said that he will share the 'foreign-funded conspiracy' letter with senior journalists and ally party members which has evidence that outside elements are trying to topple the government.

After the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was tabled in the National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour, the proceedings were adjourned till March 31.The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.

( With inputs from ANI )

