Special Olympics UAE launches swimming competition to celebrate World Swim Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 25 (ANI/WAM): Special Olympics UAE, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club, will host a swimming competition tomorrow at the Mohammed bin Zayed City Sports Centre's Aquatics Complex, coinciding with World Swim Day. The event will feature 45 athletes from People of Determination clubs across the UAE, aiming to develop their skills and showcase the popularity of swimming among individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Talal Al Hashemi, National Director, Special Olympics UAE, said, "Special Olympics UAE's mission transcends mere participation; we are committed to cultivating an empowering environment that nurtures the potential of our athletes. On this World Swim Day, we invite people of determination to dive into the world of swimming, promoting inclusion and engagement. By doing so, we aim to attract a diverse community to the Mohammed Bin Zayed City Sports Center, showcasing the strength and resilience of every athlete and reinforcing our belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to shine."

Humaid Al Hooti, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club, said, "We are delighted to partner once again with Special Olympics UAE to promote swimming among People of Determination. This aligns with the club's mission to support all members of the community in adopting healthy lifestyles and engaging in sports. During the competition, we will ensure that athletes receive the necessary technical support, and we look forward to a successful event and to future collaboration with Special Olympics UAE."

The competition, part of the Special Olympics UAE sports season, will begin at 10:00am (Local time) with men's and women's races, celebrating the athletes' achievements. (ANI/WAM)

