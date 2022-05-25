Spicejet suffers attempt of ransomware attack, flights operating normally now after some delay

New Delhi, May 25 SpiceJet on Wednesday informed of an attempted ransomware attack which slowed down its operations and impacted morning flight departures.

"Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now," the airline said on Twitter.

As per reports, several passengers said they were left waiting at the airport or stranded inside the plane with no updates from the airline.

The low cost carrier has a fleet size of 91 aircraft.

