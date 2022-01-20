Spices Board launches first online portal for exports

Kochi, Jan 20 Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash on Thursday launched 'Spice Xchange India', the country's first virtual platform for spice exports at a hybrid event held here.

Launching the unique platform, he said thatspices have contributed greatly to India's export basket despite the pandemic and India presently enjoys a dominant share in the global spice market by exporting 225 different spices and spice products to more than 180 countries.

"The export development and promotion, value addition and quality improvement continue to be thrust areas for the government and the online platform introduced by the Spices Board will immensely add value to the government efforts in increasing exports," he added.

The spicexchangeindia.com is a 3D virtual platform aimed at connecting India's spice exporters with buyers from around the world beyond the constraints of time, space, and language.

The portal uses AI-based technology to connect relevant spice buyers with the Indian spice exporters. The buyers and sellers can access the database to find the potential customers on this platform. The portal works as an extended office enabling the subscribers to conduct virtual meetings with their customers.

Spices Board Secretary D. Sathiyan said the pandemic has forced Spices Board to conceptualise and create this unique portal, "but we feel it's highly relevant and beneficial even after the pandemic period as it easily connects the exporters and importers".

"This will help in creating greater new business opportunities for the spice sector with the help of technology," he said.

