Gilgit [PoGB], October 18 : The government in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) has consistently overlooked the pressing issues and concerns of its residents, as reported by Pamir Times.

Currently, the population is grappling with alarming problems, including dire health and sanitation conditions. As a result, many lives have been lost to diseases like rabies and dengue, highlighting the ineffectiveness of the administration, according to Pamir Times.

The healthcare situation in PoGB is increasingly concerning, characterized by inadequate infrastructure, a shortage of medical staff, and severe water scarcity. Despite repeated calls for improvements, the Pakistani government has continually ignored these problems, leaving people to suffer or, in the worst cases, die, Pamir Times reported.

The recent spike in cases of rabies and deliberate dog attacks on locals have further underscored the incompetence of the Pakistani administration, resulting in tragic losses of life.

In response to these concerns, a Medical Superintendent told Pamir Times, "The cases of dog bites are on the rise in PoGB, and several deaths have already been reported. Rabies infection, if untreated, can also be fatal. I urge pet owners to vaccinate their animals and keep them from roaming freely. Additionally, I request parents to keep their children at home, as there is a risk of attacks if they go outside, which could potentially lead to rabies."

The rising cases of rabies and dengue fever in PoGB present a significant challenge. The deprivation of basic necessities such as clean drinking water and proper sanitation, coupled with poor healthcare services, a lack of essential supplies, and the absence of modern medical equipment, has not only led to inadequate treatment but has also worsened the situation for the local population without substantial improvements in healthcare and environmental management, the ongoing health crisis in PoGB is likely to escalate further.

Imtiaz Ahmed, a doctor in Chilas, told Pamir Times, "I have been working in the hospital for the past four years. There has been an outbreak of dengue, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, with cases increasing rapidly. In our hospital alone, more than a hundred cases have been reported in just the span of two to three weeks."

The local administration's failure to address rising health concerns and provide basic necessities in PoGB exposes both corruption and ineptitude. Their inaction on critical issues such as healthcare, clean water, and sanitation has left the population vulnerable to serious diseases like rabies and dengue.

