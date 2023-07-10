Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy to command IAF contingent at Bastille Day Parade

New Delhi [India], July 10 : Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy will command the Indian Air Force contingent at the Bastille Day parade in Paris on July 14.

An Mi-17 pilot, Reddy has also flown light choppers, IAF officials informed.

An accomplished helicopter pilot, she has also extensively flown the Alouette-III helicopter in her service, the Ministry of Defence said in an official release.

"The Indian Navy Marching Contingent, as part of the Tri services contingent has arrived in France to participate in the Bastille Day Parade in Paris. The Navy team on parade will comprise four officers and 64 sailors," the release stated.

The contingent will be led by Cdr Vrat Baghel.

At the event, the Indian Navy will also be represented by INS Chennai, an indigenously built frontline destroyer, which will be deployed to France from July 12 to July 16.

The ship's crew will showcase India's nacal prowess at the Bastille Day celebrations at Brest, France.

This year marks a quarter century of Indo-French Strategic partnership. The two countries enjoy deep ties in the maritime domain which extend to their navies as well.

Further, according to the official statement, "Indigenous construction of the Project 75 Scorpene class submarines by M/s Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in collaboration with M/s Naval Group, France, has not only enhanced Naval capability but has also paved the way for future programmes."

The Bilateral exercise (Varuna) between the two navies has matured into a complex exercise involving all domains of Naval power. It reflects the growth of India-France's strategic bilateral relationship.

The exercise was initiated in 1993 and christened 'Varuna' in 2001, the statement informed further, adding that the 21st edition of Varuna was conducted on January 23 in the Arabian Sea.

