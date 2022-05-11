Sri Lanka crisis: 4 injured in Negombo clash, attempts made to trigger communal clash

Amid rising protest due to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, four persons were injured in the Negombo clash, while attempts were also made to trigger a communal clash in the area.

A gang of mobs who broke into the Mahahunupitiya area in Negombo this evening attacked a group of residents of the area with sharp weapons and set fire to several vehicles, said the police, reported Daily Mirror Online.

They said at least four persons were injured in the incident and were admitted to the Negombo Hospital. A van, three three-wheelers, eight motorcycles and five bicycles were reportedly set on fire, police said.

Meanwhile, the residents in the area alleged that a certain group supported by a local politician attempted to initiate a communal clash following the attack on a leading hotel in Negombo, reported Daily Mirror Online.

The clashes between two groups in Negambo erupted after a group had set fire to the hotel on Monday.

Another group had set fire to the other part of the hotel Tuesday afternoon and the mob had looted the hotel property, said police.

Later, a group allegedly supported by a local politician attacked houses in the area accusing residents of being involved in looting at the hotel, reported Daily Mirror Online.

The police and religious leaders have attempted to prevent the mobs from attacking the residents and the shops.

However, the mobs had caused damage to several properties and also attacked several shops which were closed at that time with sharp weapons, reported Daily Mirror Online.

Meanwhile, the religious communities in the area claimed that there were no communal clashes in the area but was an attempt made by unknown individuals to provoke people to have communal clashes.

Meanwhile, a nationwide curfew was imposed from Monday until Wednesday, which was extended by one more day.

Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry on Tuesday ordered the country's armed forces to open fire on anyone looting public property or causing harm to others following a day of violent clashes.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also urged people to remain calm, and refrain from violence and acts of revenge against others, adding that all efforts will be made to restore political stability through consensus.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor