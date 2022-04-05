Sri Lanka crisis: Action will be taken to ensure no violence at protests, says Sri Lanka Defence Secretary

Amid the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne on Tuesday said that Sri Lanka's security forces will act to ensure that no acts of violence take place in the country. “One group is conducting peaceful protests and they disperse peacefully, while the other group is deliberately engaging in violent protests in an organized manner causing damage to public and private properties and disrupting the day to day life of the people on main roads and in public places,” he added.

Sri Lankans on Monday continued to protest against President Rajapaksa. The reason behind this protest is the ongoing crisis in the country and people demanding President's resignation. They are chanting slogans like "Go Home Gota" and "Rajapaksa Resign"

Before this at least 45 were arrested for protests in Sri Lanka amid the ongoing economic crisis.

For unreserved Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power, and gas shortage, and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.



