Sri Lanka crisis: Artistes to now join protest against Sri Lankan government amid crisis

Many artistes who have voted for and praised the Sri Lankan government in 2019 and now ready to join the protest as the country's economy is trashed, artiste Nadini Premadasa while joining the protest said, “I’m here on behalf of my country. I don’t have any political party that I support. We waited for solutions, but we didn’t get any. I also have voted for this Government. But they have failed and we need to see a change and see a brighter future for our children."

However, Sri Lankan authorities have also closed the Galle Face Green urban park in Colombo, predicting that a huge gathering of protestors is going to protest here today. However, the protesters have already been lining up outside the park on Saturday morning.

For unreserved Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power, and gas shortage, and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.



