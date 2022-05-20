Sri Lanka Crisis: Country appoints nine new Ministers amid economic crisis

Sri Lanka appointed Nine new Cabinet Ministers on Friday to ensure stability until a full Cabinet is formed in the country amid the worst economic crisis. Former Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva representing Sri Lanka Freedom party (SLFP), independent MPs Susil Premajayantha, Wijayadasa Rajapaksha, and Tiran Alles are the new cabinet minister sworn in on Friday.

Last week the other four ministers were sworn in. The Cabinet will be of 25 members, including President and Prime Minister. Nimal Siripala De Silva Ports has been appointed as the Minister of Naval and Aviation Services, Susil Premajayantha as the Minister of Education, Keheliya Rambukwella as the Health Minister, and Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe as the Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs, Constitutional Reforms, states the reports.

Other ministers like Harin Fernando were appointed as the Minister of Tourism and Land, following Ramesh Pathirana as Minister of Plantation Industries, Manusha Nanayakkara as the Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment, Nalin Fernando as the Minister of Trade, Commerce, and Food Security, and Tiran Alles as the Minister of Public Security.