Sri Lanka Crisis: 'India big brother to Sri Lanka' says Namal Rajapaksa son of former PM

Former Sri Lankan cabinet Minister Namal Rajapaksa on Monday thanked India for the latest round of humanitarian aid. Namal Rajapaksa is the son of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, he said that India has been a big brother to the country throughout the years, something that they will never forget.

"Grateful to PM Narendra Modi, Hon CM MK Stalin & the people of India for the aid & essential items sent to LKA. India certainly has been a big brother & a good friend to LKA throughout the years, something that we will never forget! Thank you," Namal Rajapaksa said in a tweet.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also expressed gratitude to the "people of India" for the help in Sri Lankan crisis. "Sri Lanka today received Rs 2 Billion worth of humanitarian aid, including milk powder, rice, and medicines from India. Our sincere gratitude to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Hon. @mkstalin and the People of India for the support extended," Sri Lankan PM tweeted.

India is expected to supply 9,000 metric tonnes of rice, 200 metric tonnes of milk powder, and 24 metric tonnes of medicines to Sri Lanka. The full consignment will reach Sri Lanka by Sunday. Meanwhile, the Indian government has also sent relief materials worth about Rs 45 crore to Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan government has also thanked India for its assistance from time to time.