Sri Lanka Crisis: India to provide 65,000MT of urea to Sri Lanka for agriculture amid crisis

As the economic crisis in Sri Lanka is non-stopably growing, India has stepped out to help the country. India has decided to supply 65,000 metric tonnes of urea to avoid any disruption in paddy cultivation in this country. On Thursday High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in New Delhi Milinda Moragoda met Secretary of the Department of Fertilisers Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi to discuss the supply of urea required for the current Yala cultivation season in Sri Lanka.

Moragoda also thanked India for its decision to supply 65,000 MT of urea required for the current Yala cultivation season in Sri Lanka. High Commissioner Moragoda also thanked Secretary Chaturvedi for his personal involvement in this matter to help Sri Lanka amid the crisis.

Responding to this, Chaturvedi said that his Department is always ready to support Sri Lanka. He said that his department kept in mind India's 'neighbourhood first' policy, and that the Department is making arrangements to ship the required quantity of urea from the nearest port to Sri Lanka.

Yala is the season of paddy cultivation in Sri Lanka that lasts between May and August.