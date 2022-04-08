Sri Lanka crisis: Opposition to move no-confidence motion against government

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, chief of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya party on Friday said that his party would move a no-confidence motion in Parliament against the government if it does not take measures steps to look into the country's financial crisis.



Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power, and gas shortage, and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.


