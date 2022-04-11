Sri Lanka crisis: Protests continue in Colombo against Sri Lankan government, amid crisis
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 11, 2022 03:35 PM2022-04-11T15:35:08+5:302022-04-11T15:35:14+5:30
People in Colombo continue to protest against Sri Lanka amid the crisis. A protester told ANI that "This protest will not end until this govt is brought down. We will stay here for months, years. It's not about a single-family but the entire corrupt system."
Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power, and gas shortage, and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.