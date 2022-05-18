Sri Lanka Crisis: Sri Lanka to print notes for salary and likely to sell its airlines

Sri Lanka is preparing to sell its national airline to make up for its financial woes. Similarly, notes will be printed to pay the salaries of government employees. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a televised address to the nation that the airline had lost 124 million in the year ending March 2021. He also said that the damage should not have been inflicted on those who were not even on board the plane. "We will have to print notes to pay the salaries of government employees," he said. We have limited stock, and dollars are being raised to calculate the price of crude oil and crude oil by filling three ships. The next few months are going to be very difficult for us ... we have to form a coalition of all the political parties to find a way out of the crisis.

He also proposed to announce a relief budget in place of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's development budget. Parliament will propose raising the treasury bill from Rs 3 trillion to Rs 4 trillion. For the year ending December 2022, the GDP deficit is projected to be 13 per cent, he said.