Sri Lanka Navy arrests 13 TN fishermen, seize boat

Chennai, Jan 28 Thirteen Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy early Tuesday morning for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Their mechanised fishing boat was also seized.

The arrested fishermen, hailing from Rameswaram and Pudukottai, were taken to Jaffna in Sri Lanka, where they are expected to be questioned and presented before a judicial magistrate.

This arrest brings the total number of Tamil Nadu fishermen detained by Sri Lankan authorities over the past three days to 47. Three high-value mechanised boats have also been confiscated during this period.

The arrests have once again highlighted the precarious situation of Tamil Nadu’s fishing community, who face frequent detentions while fishing in the Palk Bay region. Fishermen’s associations across the state have condemned the latest arrests, citing severe economic hardship and growing fear within the community.

The associations have announced large-scale protests in coastal districts and have written to the Prime Minister, demanding immediate action to prevent such mid-sea arrests and secure the release of the detained fishermen and their boats.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had earlier written to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging immediate diplomatic intervention to ensure the release of Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lanka.

In his letter dated January 12, CM Stalin expressed deep concern over the recurring arrests, emphasising the economic challenges faced by fishing communities. “The recurring arrests and boat seizures have severely undermined the livelihoods of our fishermen. Swift action is required to secure their release and safeguard their rights,” CM Stalin wrote.

Union Minister S. Jaishankar reportedly raised the issue with Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake during the latter’s recent visit to India. However, despite these discussions, the arrests continue, causing mounting frustration and fear within the fishing community.

Fishermen’s leaders from Tamil Nadu have criticised both the Union and state governments for failing to address the crisis effectively. Antony John, a leader from Rameswaram, said, “Fishing in the Palk Bay is no longer safe. We are losing not only our livelihoods but also our properties to Sri Lankan authorities. Since 2018, around 270 trawlers have been impounded.”

Rajagopal C.M., another leader from Thangachimadam, echoed these sentiments, accusing the governments of neglecting the plight of the fisherfolk. He pointed out that many detained fishermen remain in Sri Lankan jails, leaving their families in dire financial straits.

It may be noted that since June 16, 2024, the Sri Lankan Navy has detained 425 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized 58 fishing boats. The arrests have sparked widespread protests and demands for a long-term resolution to the conflict.

The latest arrests underscore the urgent need for a coordinated diplomatic effort between India and Sri Lanka to address the recurring detentions and protect the livelihoods of Tamil Nadu’s fishing communities. Former Union Minister and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss has also called for strong measures by the Indian government to prevent further arrests and safeguard the interests of the fishermen. This longstanding issue highlights the importance of resolving boundary disputes and ensuring that fishermen can pursue their traditional livelihood without fear or uncertainty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor