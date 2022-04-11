Sri Lanka to implement new method to facilitate fuel for essential services

With Sri Lanka facing a fuel shortage, arrangements are being made to launch a new programme to expedite the provision of fuel for essential services, according to an official of the State Ministry of Home Affairs.

A draft application form to obtain fuel has been prepared and it would be handed over to those who provide essential services after further study, Colombo Page said citing a senior spokesman of the State Ministry of Home Affairs.

The senior official said the aim is to release fuel for essential services without the people providing it having to wait in line.

The report said that the Ministry of Energy has requested the State Ministry of Home Affairs to assist in monitoring the fuel distribution activities at filling stations.

Accordingly, inquiries will be made through the relevant government officials in charge of the relevant areas as to whether fuel is available for essential services, the report said.

The official said after that, priority will be given to provide fuel to those who provide essential services but do not receive fuel.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has requested people to purchase only the required quantity of fuel as sufficient stocks of fuel have been supplied to filling stations, according to Colombo Page.

CPC chairman Sumith Wijesinghe said the government was considering formulating a system for issuing fuel in the future if there were reports of unnecessary fuel hoarding by the public, the report said.

( With inputs from ANI )

