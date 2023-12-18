Sri Lankan Foreign Minister to visit Nepal on December 20

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 18 : The Sri Lankan Foreign Minister will visit Nepal on December 20 to attend the Nepal-Sri Lanka Joint Commission meeting, sources from the foreign ministry confirmed ANI.

As per the officials from Nepal's foreign ministry, Sabry will be in the Nepali capital till

Friday (December 25) to attend the Nepal-Sri Lanka joint commission meeting.

"December 21 and 22 have been fixed to hold the joint commission meeting between the two countries. He will fly back to Columbo on Friday concluding the meeting," the official told ANI.

Earlier on Monday, the Sri Lankan envoy to the Himalayan Nation, Sudarshana Pathirana paid on courtesy call to the Nepali Foreign Minister updating the Nepali side about the issues of discussion as well as preparations made so far for the visit.

Soon after the visit of the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister, the Indian Minister for External Affairs- Dr S Jaishankar is also scheduled to land in Kathmandu for the joint commission meeting.

"Dates of the visit of the Indian Foreign Minister also will be announced by the end of this month,"

the official said informing preparations are almost complete for the visit of the Indian foreign

minister slated for the first week of January.

