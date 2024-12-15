Sri Lankan President Dissanayake holds fruitful discussions with EAM Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval

New Delhi [India], December 15 : Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and held "fruitful discussions on the matters of mutual interest."

"Arrived in New Delhi today (15th) at approximately 5:30 PM, warmly welcomed by Dr. L. Murugan, Hon. State Minister of Information & Broadcasting, and other distinguished officials. Held fruitful discussions tonight with @DrSJaishankar and Shri Ajit Doval on matters of mutual interest," Dissanayake wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, the Sri Lankan President was received by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan in Delhi.

This is the first bilateral visit of Dissanayake to India after assuming office in September.

The Sri Lankan President is on a day State visit to India from December 15 to December 17. Dissanayake will meet President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.

On Friday, addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that it will be President Dissanayake's first visit to India after the recently concluded presidential and parliamentary polls in Sri Lanka.

Jaiswal said, "President of Sri Lanka His Excellency Anura Kumara Dissanayake will visit India on a State visit on 15-17 December, 2024. This will be the first visit of President Dissanayake to India after the recently concluded presidential and parliamentary elections in Sri Lanka. During the visit, President of Sri Lanka will meet Rashtrapatiji and also hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

"President of Sri Lanka will also be participating in a business event in Delhi. He will also visit Bodh Gaya. The visit of President Dissanayake to India shall further strengthen the multi-faceted and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries," he added.

In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Sri Lanka is India's closest maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and holds a central place in Prime Minister's vision of 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy."

