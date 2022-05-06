Sri Lankan President likely to declare state of emergency

Sri Lanka President Gotbaya Rajapaksa will declare a state of emergency with effect from Friday midnight, local media reported.

"A state of emergency will be declared by the President with effect from midnight today - PMD (President's Media Division)," Daily Mirror reported.

Earlier, President in a special meeting requested Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to step down from his power as a solution to the ongoing political crisis in the country.

In a special meeting between President and the cabinet ministers, PM Rajapaksa said that if the new government will solve the economic crisis and could bring an immediate solution, then he would give his blessing to the new government, Daily Mirror reported.

However, there is yet to be an official response on whether Mahinda Rajapaksa will tender his resignation or not.

Meanwhile, over 2,000 trade unions participated in today's nationwide hartal and strike against the President, Prime Minister, and the government, Colombo Page reported.

All Ceylon Transport Workers Union, Sri Lanka Railway Station Masters' Union (SLRSMU), the University students, and many other unions are protesting today against the Rajapaksa family.

Sri Lanka is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country is unable to buy sufficient fuel and gas, while the people are being deprived of basic amenities as well.

The economic situation has led to huge protests with demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor