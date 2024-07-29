Sri Lanka's Colombo Port witnesses fast growth

Colombo, July 29 The Colombo Port has been recognised by Alphaliner, an information platform serving the needs of the liner shipping industry, as the world's fastest-growing port in the first quarter of 2024 with a 23.6-per cent growth rate, Secretary to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Aviation K. D. S. Ruwanchandra said on Monday.

Addressing the media at the Presidential Media Centre, he said the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) earned 50 million US dollars in the citing period.

Ruwanchandra said in 2023, the SLPA earned 100 million dollars, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the meantime, Ruwanchandra said aviation services to the country have increased by 25 per cent in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

He added that Sri Lanka also plans to expand the facilities at its international airports to serve more passengers.

