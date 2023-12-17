Srii Murali plays intense action filled cop in ‘Bagheera’

Mumbai, Dec 17 On the occasion of the Kannada actor Srii Murali's 42nd birthday, the makers have launched the teaser of ‘Bagheera’, which is an action packed drama, promising a thrilling cinematic experience for the audiences.

Sriimurali, who had made his debut in 2003 with a romantic film ‘Chandra Chakori’, will be seen playing the lead in ‘Bagheera’.

The one minute 26 second teaser begins with a tagline “When society becomes a jungle”. The video gives a glimpse of lead actor Srii Murali in an action packed cop avatar. The adrenaline fuelled teaser gives us an insight into the world of the film and also introduces us to the raw and riveting drama that the film promises.

Taking to the social media, Hombale Films wrote: “When society becomes a jungle....and only one predator roars for justice... Presenting #BagheeraTeaser to you all Wishing our 'Roaring Star' @SRIMURALIII a very happy birthday."

The film is directed by Dr Suri. Srii Murali was last seen in 2021 movie ‘Madhagaja’, also starring Ashika Ranganath, Jagapathi Babu, and Devayani. He also next has ‘Nande’ in his kitty.

Hombale Films is known for ‘KGF Chapters 1 and 2’, and ‘Kantara’. Their upcoming release is ‘Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire’, starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel. They also have ’Tyson’ in the pipeline.

