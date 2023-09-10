SRK drops 'Jawan 2' hint: 'Kaali ka kaala dhan toh le liya ab dekho doosron ke bhi Swiss banks se lekar aata hoon'

Mumbai, Sep 10 As his film 'Jawan' is creating waves at the box-office, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has hinted at a second instalment of the latest release in a chat with fans on social media.

Shah Rukh took to X (formerly Twitter), where he was expressing his gratitude to fans for giving ‘Jawan’ so much love.

A fan asked SRK: “Sir kaali ke saath ‘deal’ kyu nahi kar rahe... I am a big Vijay Sethupathi sir fan!”

Replying to the question with a hint of the sequel’s plot, SRK said: "I am a big fan of Vijay sir too.. Par Kaali ka kaala dhan toh le liya ab dekho doosron ke bhi Swiss banks se lekar aata hoon… Buss visa ka hi wait kar raha hoon. Ha ha!!!"

A person shared several photos, posters and stills of Shah Rukh with the female cast of the film including Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone.

"Itni ladkiyan kyun hai sir film mein (Why are there so many girls in the film sir)?" asked the fan.

The actor replied: "Yeh sab kyun ginn raha hai… mere looks ginn na Keep love and respect in your heart and maa aur beti ka samman karo….aur aage badho!"

Directed by Atlee, the mega blockbuster stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureshi.

It also has Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special roles.

The film released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 7.

