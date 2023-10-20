SRK reveals his motivation for the day

Mumbai, Oct 20 Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently basking in the success of his mega-blockbuster film ‘Jawan’, is finding his motivation for the day, with the quaint quote: “Trading my shoes in for wheels under my feet."

The quote belongs to the song ‘Sunoh’ from Zoya Akhtar’s streaming film ‘The Archies’ which stars SRK's daughter Suhana Khan.

Known as one of the biggest and most hardworking actors in Bollywood, SRK, who also goes by the moniker of ‘King Khan’, is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Dunki’ which is touted to be yet another mega-blockbuster despite being shrouded in mystery.

Furthermore, as the film is coming on the same date as superstar Prabhas’ much awaited film ‘Salaar – Part 1: The Ceasefire’, it is one giant colliding with another in the cinemas, so December 22, is going to be a very interesting date for cinephiles.

Taking to the platform, SRK spoke of his motivation from the quote while sharing a clip of the song ‘Sunoh’ from Zoya Akhtar’s directorial ‘The Archies’. He wrote: "This is so quaint and beautiful the world of ‘The Archies’. Also my motivation line for today is ‘Trading my shoes in for wheels under my feet’! #ZoyaAkhtar #SuhanaKhan #AgastyaNanda #Dot #KhushiKapoor #VedangRaina #YuvrajMenda #MihirAhuja."

As SRK’s own daughter Suhana Khan is making her acting debut with the film, the ‘Pathaan’ star is eagerly awaiting the movie and has wished all the stars and the film’s crew best of luck.

A vibrant and energetic track whose rhythm and melody harnesses old-school rock 'n' roll vibes, ‘Sunoh’ emits pure 1960’s garage rock vibes while simultaneously bringing in aspects of modern production and catchy teenage grooves.

A reimagining of the American comic book ‘The Archies’, the new Zoya Akhtar version follows the comic’s main characters from an Indian perspective, and is set in the fictional town of Riverdale from the comic book in 1960’s India.

The cast of the teen comedy coming-of-age musical includes: Dot (real name Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

The film will drop on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor