St Louis Flash Flooding: Storm Drain Explodes Into Geyser in Middle of Road; Watch Video

A video of a storm drain in the middle of the road in St Louis, Missouri, exploding like a geyser went viral on social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter). The sudden eruption shocked commuters and disturbed vehicular traffic on Sunday, August 10.

A 40-second clip shared by an X user claimed that the water shot as high as an approximately 14-story building. In a viral video, a fountain-like eruption occurs on a busy road amid heavy rains continuing in the area. Black water boils out of the storm drain during the eruption.

Flash flooding led to multiple issues around St. Louis today.... especially when a storm drain transformed into a geyser shooting water approximately 14 stories high! A fireman who arrived on the scene said it has happened before, but never this high. The water inside the drain… pic.twitter.com/sAetv9UwzI — Lance Blocker (@LanceBlockerWx) August 10, 2025

According to the information, this incident happened earlier, but the height was not the same as this one. The fire services team reached the spot after the news of the eruption. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, St Louis city witnessed flash floods, thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall on Sunday evening. Excessive rains slammed the Upper Midwest to the southern Plains area, including Kansas, Missouri, and northern Oklahoma.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), thunderstorms will bring more showers in the next few days. Several thunderstorms along with lightning are likely in the West of I-44 (MO) and I-70(IL) from the afternoon of August 10 and will continue into Monday morning.

Amid the inclement weather forecast, the St Louis Cardinals had to delay the start of their game. “Due to rain in the St. Louis area, the start of tonight's game will be delayed. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” they initially posted on X.