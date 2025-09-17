Stand with Balochistan: UK lawmaker calls for end to human rights abuses by Pakistani forces

Geneva, Sep 17 British MP John McDonnell has called for an end to the human rights abuses in Balochistan by Pakistani forces and reaffirmed his commitment, together with his colleagues, to continue standing with the Baloch people.

He also stressed the importance of upholding the principle of self-determination in the province as a basic tenet of international human rights.

He made these remarks on Tuesday (local time) while speaking at the 7th Global Balochistan Conference in Geneva, organised by the Baloch National Movement (BNM) party. The event was attended by several political figures, human rights activists, and intellectuals.

"Our strategy has been to work with Baloch organisations in the UK to provide members of Parliament with as much information as possible, enabling them to apply pressure on government ministers," McDonnell stated.

He asserted that the objective is to alert the British government to the human rights abuses occurring in Balochistan, the exploitation of natural resources by the Pakistani government in collusion with China, and the resulting poverty and suffering endured by the Baloch people.

"From the perspective of the United Kingdom, our approach has been to press the UK government to recognise its responsibilities toward the Baloch people -- both because of Britain's historic involvement and, frankly, its neglect of this issue. I believe the present Labour government has a particular responsibility in this regard," the British Parliamentarian added.

He stressed that they are ensuring the names of those who have been arrested, detained, or tragically killed are being placed directly before ministers so the human reality of abuses by Pakistani authorities cannot be ignored.

"The UK government has tools at its disposal: it provides aid to Pakistan and maintains trade relations. Therefore, the questions we raise in Parliament are straightforward -- what action can be taken, whether through aid conditionality or trade pressure, to protect the human rights of the Baloch people and their right to self-determination?" McDonnell added.

He further stated that, following a recent cabinet reshuffle and the appointment of a new Foreign Secretary, initiatives will be taken to hold meetings aimed at formulating a coherent strategy -- both bilaterally and with European partners -- to build international pressure on Pakistan.

According to McDonnell, this approach must include defending the right to life, freedom of association, freedom of speech, and the freedom to determine one's future in Balochistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor