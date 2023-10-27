‘Star Vs Food Survival’: Mouni Roy recalls ditching her husband Suraj on treks at last moment

Mumbai, Oct 27 Actress Mouni Roy is all set to embark upon a new journey at the heart of Coorg's forest with chef Ranveer Brar.

The duo fearlessly began trekking their way to the mountain side as they rappelled through the waterfalls in the series ‘Star Vs Food Survival’.

Along their journey, Mouni recalled ditching her husband Suraj Nambiar at the last moment on his treks as she decided to lay back and chill at her house.

The actress said that watching the new episode will be a great surprise to her husband, who will be proud of her for this.

Elaborating, Mouni said: "One person who will be really proud of me today is my husband. I ditched him a few times at the last moment while going for a trek. Whenever we plan any sports or adventure activity, I ask him to go with his friends while I plan a day at home to chill that includes watching a movie or reading a book. I will keep this adventure as a surprise for him and when he does watch the episode, I think he’ll be really proud of me."

As the continued along the perilous trek on the mountains, the actress compared her experience of shooting for ‘Star Vs Food Survival’ to her role in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film ‘Brahmāstra: Part One - Shiva’.

Mouni said: “During the shoot of the film, we wore harnesses and did a lot of rehearsals. This is only one take.”

The actress revealed that her food preferences came as a shock to many on-set, adding: “I am an eggetarian (someone who is primarily vegetarian but also consumes egg) and everybody gets so shocked to know that I do not eat fish, chicken, or mutton.”

Finally, revealing her knowledge of cooking and her preferred ingredients, Mouni said: “I used to not know how to cook at all. My mom used to visit the kitchen often and quiz me on where things were kept. Cut to the lockdown, I was in Dubai for a good five to seven months with my then fiancee and now husband.

“I got bored of ordering food from outside and after 10 days I decided that I needed to do something. I used to video call my mom to learn cooking and now I can prepare a hearty Bengali meal.”

Mouni also revealed that Nolen Gur Powder is her favourite ingredient terming it as “The best sweet in the world”.

Ending on a simple but wise quote about maintaining their health, the actress told the audience: “Eating light meals will help you stay healthy”.

The final episode of ‘Star vs. Food Survival’ is all set to unfold upon audiences on October 30 at 9 p.m. on discovery+ and Discovery Channel.

