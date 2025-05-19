Statue of Lord Hanuman installed in temple in Guyana's Sparta, Indian Embassy calls it "symbol of faith, friendship"

Georgetown [Guyana], May 19 : A 16-feet statue of Lord Hanuman has been inaugurated at the Seeta Ram Radhey Shyam Mandir in Guyana's Sparta on the Essequibo coast on Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Guyana said in a statement.

The Embassy called the statue a "symbol of faith, friendship and firm resolve."

It further said that the statue of Lord Hanuman has been imported from India by the Sooklal family and installed in memory of their parents.

The statue was unveiled in front of a large gathering of devotees after a three-day yajna, which began on Friday, Guyana-based news outlet News Room reported. The religious event featured bhajans and cultural presentations, attended by the community together. The installation marks a significant milestone for the temple and the Hindu community in the region, the report said.

In a post shared on X, Indian Embassy in Guyana stated, "A 16 feet Murti of Bhagawan Hanuman ji has been installed in Essequibo at the Seeta Ram Radhey Shyam Mandir in Sparta- as a symbol of faith, friendship and firm resolve. May Lord Bajrangabali bless us in our efforts to forge closer people to people ties between India and Guyana. The Murti has been imported from India by the Sooklal family and installed in memory of their parents and it will continue to guide us in our future endeavors."

In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the impact of the Indian diaspora in Guyana and said that 'a Mini India' exists there, where people of Indian origin have become leaders in politics, business, education, and culture. PM Modi made the remarks during the 116th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' and following his official state visit to Guyana.

During the 116th episode of 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi said, "I have returned from Guyana, a country in South America, the night before last. Thousands of kilometres away from India, Guyana also has a 'Mini India'. About 180 years ago, people from India were taken to Guyana to work in the fields and for other purposes. Today, people of Indian origin in Guyana are leading Guyana in every field of politics, business, education and culture. Guyana's President Dr Irfan Ali is also of Indian origin, who is proud of his Indian heritage.

"When I was in Guyana, an idea came to my mind - which I am sharing with you in 'Mann Ki Baat' . Just like Guyana, there are millions of Indians in dozens of countries of the world. Their ancestors have their own stories of decades, 200-300 years ago," he added.

Notably, PM Modi was on an official visit to Guyana from November 20 to 22. He became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the nation in 56 years.

Diplomatic ties between India and Guyana have existed since 1965, when a Commission of Indiawas established in Georgetown in May 1965 and was made a full-fledged HighCommissionof India in 1968 after the country got independence on May 26, 1966, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

