"Still to achieve greater levels of cooperation...across the spectrum": Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on India-Qatar ties

New Delhi [India], December 12 : Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri emphasised the potential for greater cooperation across various sectors between India and Qatar. Puri's remarks came during Qatar National Day celebrations in New Delhi, where he reaffirmed India's commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Addressing the event, Puri said, "Our two countries are still to achieve even greater levels of cooperation, not only in the energy field, but I believe across the spectrum," Puri said. "We reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the Indo-Qatar bilateral relationship. This occasion, your National Day, symbolises the shared aspirations and values that unite us."

The India-Qatar partnership has grown consistently across multiple domains, thanks to historically close ties and high-level governmental engagement. The large Indian expatriate community in Qatar has been instrumental in nurturing this relationship.

As of December 2023, over 835,000 Indian nationals reside in Qatar, constituting the largest expatriate group in the country and approximately 27 per cent of Qatar's population. Indian expatriates contribute to diverse sectors, including medicine, engineering, education, business, and media, with many being highly regarded for their work ethic and professionalism.

The educational landscape for the Indian community in Qatar reflects a robust connection. Around 45,000 Indian students are enrolled in 19 Indian schools operating 27 branches, alongside a smaller number studying in international schools. Indian higher education also has a presence in Qatar through courses offered by Savitribai Phule Pune University in Doha.

Earlier this week, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar concluded an official visit to Qatar and Bahrain from December 6-9. During the Qatar leg of his tour, Jaishankar participated in the 22nd edition of the Doha Forum, speaking on the need for participative diplomacy to address regional conflicts and their impact on trade.

He met Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss enhancing bilateral ties and engaged with other Qatari officials, including Minister of Commerce and Industry Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani and Minister of State Ahmed Al Sayed.

