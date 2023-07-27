Story of infamous outlaw Veerappan to be showcased in 'The Hunt for Veerappan'

Mumbai, July 27 A biographical true crime docu-series on India's infamous outlaw titled 'The Hunt for Veerappan' will be premiering on OTT on August 4.

Many aspects of Veerappan's life that have remained hidden in the dark forests of South India will now be showcased on the series.

Directed by first-time docu director Selvamani Selvaraj, the series is produced by Apoorva Bakshi and Monisha Thyagarajan, along with Kimberley Hassett, and will drop on Netflix.

Selvamani said: "For years, we had heard tales about Veerappan's notoriety, yet no one truly knows what made him the dreaded criminal that he became and still be known as the Robin Hood for a section of the society. In this docu-series, through meticulous research, we have been able to dig deep into his complexities, unearthing untold stories and unexplored facets of his life."

Helmed by Bakshi, one of the producers behind the International Emmy award-winning series 'Delhi Crime' and 'Hassett', who is the co-producer of 'Bikram: Yogi', 'Guru', 'Predator'.

It will premiere exclusively on Netflix on August 4.

The series delves into the unseen and unheard, presenting firsthand accounts from individuals close to Veerappan and those who tirelessly sought to capture him. From shedding light on the authorities' struggle to apprehend him to providing a political and social commentary that reveals the politics of disparity, the docu-series unravels his captivating tale and the disorder that ensued.

Apoorva Bakshi of Awedacious Originals said: "Veerappan was the most infamous outlaw in the 1990s India, and his story is still relevant today for its profound historical and cultural significance. We strived to uncover his unique psyche beyond the physical image many know, through the accounts of those who have labored tirelessly with and against him."

"Our continued association with Netflix has enabled us to deliver an authentic, thought-provoking and seminal show giving viewers a comprehensive understanding of the man and his life," he added.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said: "We are committed to telling the most compelling untold stories from India in many diverse formats. Our next offering, 'The Hunt for Veerappan' is a docu-series about the most notorious and dreaded bandits of India. This is an important story that Selva, Apoorva and Monisha have brought to life with a great amount of passion and rigour to uncover facts and truths about Veerappan’s life."

The four-part docu-series will take viewers through the hunt in Tamil and English. It will also be available in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam, ensuring that audiences across different regions can join in the pulse-pounding chase and experience the untold story of Veerappan in their own language.

