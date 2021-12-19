Strategic partnership with India is growing, cooperation increasing: Kazakh Foreign Minister

Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi on Sunday said that strategic partnership with India is growing dynamically and are committed to fostering constructive cooperation in all its dimensions including economic and political spheres.

At the opening remarks at the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue, Tileuberdi said, "I'm confident that this forum serves as yet another milestone even to reaffirm our shared priorities and commitment to elevate our partnership to the quality of new level."

It's very symbolic that our meeting is taking place at a time when Central Asia nations are celebrating their 30th anniversary of independence, he added.

Kazakhstan Foreign Minister further noted the inaugural conference held in summer count in 2019, as well as the second virtual meeting in 2020, provided a great platform to an in-depth discussion on topical issues of regional and global agenda, thus facilitating a stronger dialogue and boosting regional connectivity.

He acknowledged this dialogue and said it has an effective consultative mechanism "we are committed to for fostering constructive cooperation in all its dimensions including economic and political spheres."

Tileuberdi continued saying that during the past three decades, Kazakhstan and India have developed successful and dynamic relations across the whole spectrum of cooperation. He added that "we have established solid cooperation in politics, economy, science, technology as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres."

He said, "strategic partnership with India is dynamically growing and increasingly covers new areas of interaction."

Tileuberdi stated that Kazakhstan is looking forward to organizing a high-level visit by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to India next year.

"We are eager to maintain a trustworthy political dialogue and look forward to organizing a high-level visit by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to India next year. That could coincide with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries. During the events that we have scheduled for the next year will certainly help to boost bilateral political, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties," he said.

Today, we restore pre-pandemic indicators in mutual trade. After a slight decline last year, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Central Asia countries has increased by 30 per cent to this August and amounted to 3.7 billion US dollars, he noted.

While concluding his opening remarks, he stated that he believes this dialogue will also contribute to the relations with India both bilaterally and multilaterally, in terms of attracting huge potential for Central Asia Development.

Jaishankar is hosting the third meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue that is aimed to further strengthen ties between the member countries, with a particular focus on trade, connectivity and development cooperation.

This event, which will last till December 20, has will see participation from Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. Jaishankar on Saturday hosted the Foreign Ministers of Central Asian countries to a welcome dinner.

( With inputs from ANI )

