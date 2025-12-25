Streamer Clavicular Banned From Kick After Running Over Man With Tesla Cybertruck on Livestream

Clavicular, a 19-year-old Kick streamer, was reportedly banned from a live streaming platform for allegedly running over a man during his livestreaming while driving a Tesla Cybertruck. Video of the content creator's IRL broadcast went viral on social media platforms.

The incident occurred on Christmas Eve, recorded on livestream can be seen a person lying on his vehicle's bonnet and provoking the streamer to “start driving”, after which the vehicle appears to move forward over the individual.

After the incident, security guards, who witnessed the scene, said he made the right decision in self-defence. “He’s a good guy. The one on the ground was the bad guy. He just did what he had to, at least your brother’s safe.”

Clavicular reacted to the incident in a X post while sharing an animated picture of a Tesla Cybertruck and him in the vehicle crushing a man under its rare wheels. Describing his recent encounter with a man, with a caption, "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes."

Shortly after the cutout video from the livestream went viral, Kick's channel of streamer Clavicular became inaccessible. While visiting the channel, it appears to be the channel remains unavailable. Another video from the same livestreaming video shows the 19-year-old content creator speaking to an individual wearing a reflective safety jacket.

During the communication, he said he reacted out of fear and self-defence, stating, “You saw that? Bro, they were surrounding our car. Yeah, exactly, I can’t see s**t. Well, that’s why… when you’re afraid… well, I don’t know what’s going on.” He continued by alleging that people around the vehicle were armed, saying he could see “a pistol” through clothing.

After the incident, fellow streamer Adin Ross asked Clavicular about the incident. In a call shared online, Ross told him to continue your work while refraining from making statements. “You need to be live for this. Okay? You need to be recording something,” Ross said, before adding, “Don’t say anything. Don’t answer questions.”

Ross also encouraged Clavicular to document the aftermath on another platform, while avoiding commentary until the situation became clearer.

Who Is Clavicular?

Braden Peter is a real name of Clavicular. He is a famous content creator on the streaming platform Kick in the US. Over the years, the 19-year-old influencer has built a significant following on several social media platforms, including on Meta-owned Instagram with 153,000 followers.

He makes videos on other platforms like TikTok and Facebook by dissecting facial structure, rating people's attractiveness using pseudo-scientific language, and promoting aggressive self-improvement routines, according to The Times of India.